GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Stock analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.19.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Vernova
GE Vernova Stock Down 0.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,459,000 after buying an additional 66,455 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.