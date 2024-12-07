GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Stock analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.19.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $346.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.45. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $357.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,459,000 after buying an additional 66,455 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

