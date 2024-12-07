Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 223.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2,350.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Gartner by 23.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

IT opened at $517.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $521.52 and a 200-day moving average of $486.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.15 and a 12-month high of $559.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,788. This represents a 10.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total value of $1,064,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,090 shares in the company, valued at $286,130,813.50. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,560 shares of company stock worth $37,909,141 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.