Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Announces $0.06 — Dividend

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $8.91 on Friday. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 50,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,602.23. The trade was a 26.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

