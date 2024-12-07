Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Down 2.4 %

Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.47. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Galp Energia, SGPS had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

