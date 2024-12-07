Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GANX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $47.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 88,236 shares in the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

