Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANXGet Free Report) was upgraded by Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GANX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $47.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 88,236 shares in the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

