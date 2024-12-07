Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GANX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

GANX opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GANX. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 88,236 shares during the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

