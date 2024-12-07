GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) were down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 1,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66.

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

