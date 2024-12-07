Fusen Ernie Chen Sells 80,000 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $3,863,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,155,941.85. The trade was a 6.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,579. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLIC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

