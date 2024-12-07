Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.03.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fukuoka Financial Group
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.