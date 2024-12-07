FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stake Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of FTI Consulting worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.5% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $198.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.93 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

