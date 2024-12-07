Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.25. Frontier Group shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 139,634 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ULCC

Frontier Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,210. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Josh T. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 326,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,397. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Frontier Group by 80.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 451,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 200,885 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 104,707 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,564,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,768 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $21,222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.