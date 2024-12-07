Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) President Sells $786,900.00 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,260,164.40. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.13, for a total value of $790,650.00.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $154.37 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.98 and a 12 month high of $160.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Freshpet from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 749.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,771,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Freshpet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,650,000 after buying an additional 37,287 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

