Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Frasers Group Trading Down 3.6 %

LON FRAS opened at GBX 638 ($8.13) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86. Frasers Group has a one year low of GBX 626.50 ($7.99) and a one year high of GBX 949.50 ($12.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 780.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 830.66.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 51 ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Frasers Group had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Frasers Group will post 87.0607029 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Frasers Group

In related news, insider David Daly bought 3,084 shares of Frasers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.22) per share, with a total value of £19,891.80 ($25,359.26). 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

