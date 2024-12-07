Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Wolfe Research

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.