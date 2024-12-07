Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Separately, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,180,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,103,000 after buying an additional 2,275,304 shares during the period.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LSGR stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.18 million, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

About Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (LSGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that focuses on US-listed large-cap stocks but may include companies of any capitalization through a growth investment style.

