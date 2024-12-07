Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $118,000 in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.28% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:YOLO opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

