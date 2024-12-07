Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 4,923 ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Separately, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA UST opened at $43.68 on Friday. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.83.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

