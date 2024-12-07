Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 4,923 ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Separately, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000.
ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA UST opened at $43.68 on Friday. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.83.
ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Company Profile
ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.