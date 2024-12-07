Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Panos Kozanian Sells 7,619 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $320,683.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,588.81. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $42.48 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Baird R W cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 1,892.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at $95,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at $145,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.