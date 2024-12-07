Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.25.

Several research analysts have commented on FI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock valued at $44,299,745. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $764,543,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,664 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,031,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 788.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 561,377 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $207.26 on Friday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $130.27 and a twelve month high of $223.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.76.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

