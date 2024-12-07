Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Trading Up 6.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.11 and last traded at $40.98. Approximately 538,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,759% from the average daily volume of 28,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

Separately, Raymond James raised Firstsun Capital Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $873,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $2,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $3,066,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $13,846,000.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.

