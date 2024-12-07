FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $47.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.82.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FE

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.9 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 109.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in FirstEnergy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.