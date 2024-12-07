First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.56 and traded as low as $63.57. First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $63.76, with a volume of 22,723 shares.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXZ. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $383,000.

About First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

