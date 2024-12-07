First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 421,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 155,424 shares.The stock last traded at $51.89 and had previously closed at $51.97.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.