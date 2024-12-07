First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Rose Marjorie Co Sells 2,160 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.05, for a total transaction of C$19,548.00.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.67 and a 52-week high of C$11.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.74.
About First Majestic Silver
