First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Rose Marjorie Co Sells 2,160 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.05, for a total transaction of C$19,548.00.

First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.67 and a 52-week high of C$11.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.74.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

