First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.46%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 22,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $745,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,720,042.20. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $222,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 958,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,768,707.80. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,583. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,580,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,204,000 after purchasing an additional 367,212 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 57.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 885,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 322,578 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth about $3,003,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 211,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 105,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,288,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

