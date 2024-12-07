Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.79 and last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 1944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.
Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $611.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter worth about $88,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.
About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates
The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.
