Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.79 and last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 1944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $611.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter worth about $88,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.