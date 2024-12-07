Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.40 and traded as high as $48.12. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF shares last traded at $48.06, with a volume of 547,872 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBCG. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 530.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.