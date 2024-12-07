Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) CEO Bradford T. Nordholm Sells 5,073 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 5,073 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total transaction of $1,082,426.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,360.48. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $213.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.63 and its 200 day moving average is $189.72. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $165.50 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.04). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 180.0% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth $181,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

