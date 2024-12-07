Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.71 and traded as low as $22.67. Fat Tail Risk ETF shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 400 shares.
Fat Tail Risk ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71.
