Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.49). 6,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 46,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.45).

The company has a market capitalization of £188.32 million, a PE ratio of -593.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 922.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 168.01.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company’s lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the prevention from cytokine release syndrome (CRS), or ischemia and hyperinflammatory conditions; and Bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody that targets a subpopulation of tumor-associated macrophages and converts the highly immunosuppressive M2-like macrophages to a pro-inflammatory state to promote immune activation.

