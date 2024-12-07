Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELAP) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Still a Buy?

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 35,632 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 662% from the average daily volume of 4,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Exela Technologies Stock Up 42.9 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.
About Exela Technologies
Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
