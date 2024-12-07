Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 639411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,595,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,747 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1,948.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,495,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,385 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,376 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,670,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,215 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

