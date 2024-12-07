Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.

Euroseas has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Euroseas to earn $14.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $274.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESEA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

