Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 4.05% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

