ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0733 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.03.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SMHB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. 32,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Company Profile

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a dividends-selected, liquidity-weighted index of US small-cap equities. SMHB was launched on Nov 8, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

