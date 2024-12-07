EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 1,368.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 45.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Down 3.3 %

SKYW stock opened at $109.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $117.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.96.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.24. SkyWest had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $912.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 16,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,731,254.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,923,865.78. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 4,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $446,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,831.78. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,467 shares of company stock worth $10,082,596. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

