EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 362,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,033 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $74,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,413,570,000 after buying an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,458,000 after purchasing an additional 265,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.18.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $226.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.66 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.59.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

