EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 427,473 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 1,910.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,473 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $25,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,760.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $66.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $45.46 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

