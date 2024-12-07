EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,477 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $33,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 138,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 239,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,875 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

