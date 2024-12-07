EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 24,134 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,134 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $610.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $588.40 and its 200 day moving average is $563.48. The company has a market capitalization of $527.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $456.80 and a twelve month high of $612.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

