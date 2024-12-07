EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 797,877 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,462,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,877 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.39% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $106,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.