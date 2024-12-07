Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,019 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.21% of Enliven Therapeutics worth $26,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 64.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 37,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $1,066,644.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,016,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,611,545.60. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $335,787.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,523 shares in the company, valued at $28,514,747.73. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,772. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELVN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 9.3 %

ELVN stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.02.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

