Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Shares Down 2% – What’s Next?

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$29.94 and last traded at C$30.10. Approximately 57,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 68,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.71.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Insider Activity at Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.87, for a total value of C$532,494.00. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

