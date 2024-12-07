Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Shares Down 2% – What’s Next?

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$29.94 and last traded at C$30.10. Approximately 57,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 68,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.71.
Enghouse Systems Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67.
Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.
Insider Activity at Enghouse Systems
Enghouse Systems Company Profile
Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enghouse Systems
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.