Enbridge Inc. (ENB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on March 1st

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the pipeline company on Saturday, March 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Enbridge has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Enbridge has a payout ratio of 124.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 124.5%.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.