Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRTGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ESRT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.89. 542,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,204. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

