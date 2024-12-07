Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.
Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.
Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ESRT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.89. 542,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,204. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ESRT
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Empire State Realty Trust
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.