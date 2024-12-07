Emerald (NYSE:EEX) versus Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Financial Review

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Emerald and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 0 2 0 3.00 Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 2 2 0 2.50

Emerald currently has a consensus target price of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of 63.22%. Given Emerald’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Emerald is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $382.80 million 2.57 -$8.20 million ($0.54) -8.96 Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.59 billion 0.65 -$2.00 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Emerald and Just Eat Takeaway.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Emerald has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Emerald shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -5.29% -13.26% -1.92% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Emerald has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emerald beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms. The company serves retail, design, technology, equipment, and safety and security. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

