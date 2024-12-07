Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Educational Development Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 9.38% of Educational Development worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.