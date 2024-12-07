Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.05.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.