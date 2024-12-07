Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $3,605,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $228,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 200.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 752,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 502,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $280,000.

SOXS opened at $22.14 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $88.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

