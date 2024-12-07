Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TPG by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,710,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,161,000 after acquiring an additional 366,306 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,768,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,188,000 after purchasing an additional 922,571 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 13.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,240,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,417,000 after buying an additional 151,317 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TPG by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,379,000 after buying an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TPG by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after buying an additional 46,386 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPG stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.30. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $855.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.98 million. TPG had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -447.06%.

TPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TPG from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

