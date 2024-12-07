Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $234,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $3,967,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Equifax by 17.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Equifax by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,076,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,532,909.67. The trade was a 34.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $143,474.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,781.83. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,187,044 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $266.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.93. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.02 and a 12-month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.